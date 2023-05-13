Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,870,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 293,169 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 831,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246,699 shares during the period. Finally, RENASANT Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $29.13 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

