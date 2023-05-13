Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

