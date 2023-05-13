Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

MMM opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $99.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

