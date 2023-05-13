Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

LOW stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average is $203.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.46.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.