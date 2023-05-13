Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $187,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.89 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

