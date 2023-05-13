Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

