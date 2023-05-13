S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Update

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $359.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.38. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.