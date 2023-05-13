SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s Largest Position

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,446 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 15.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $44,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 440,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,172,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,043,000 after purchasing an additional 981,383 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,768. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

