Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2783 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Spectris Stock Performance

Spectris stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Spectris has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($49.46) to GBX 4,265 ($53.82) in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Articles

