Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,885 shares of company stock valued at $65,396. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.30. 2,892,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

