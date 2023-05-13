Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,885 shares of company stock valued at $65,396. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.30. 2,892,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
