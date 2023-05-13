Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

SPRO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 567,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.95. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.77%. The business had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

