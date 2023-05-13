Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.