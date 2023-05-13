SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 361,086 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

