ssv.network (SSV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $221.03 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ssv.network has a market cap of $221.03 million and $18.97 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for about $19.95 or 0.00074355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

