Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Standex International Stock Down 0.4 %

SXI opened at $137.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Standex International by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 140.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 361.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Standex International by 565.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

