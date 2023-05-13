STAR Financial Bank Invests $159,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, CEO Louis J. Torchio acquired 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,707.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,749.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at $351,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis J. Torchio purchased 4,395 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,707.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,946 shares in the company, valued at $632,749.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $163,483. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

