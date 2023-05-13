STAR Financial Bank Invests $256,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE C opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

