Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 89,111 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,557,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. 5,175,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,021. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.33.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

