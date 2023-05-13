Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells $118,547.28 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Saturday, May 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

