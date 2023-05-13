Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Price Down 5%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) shares fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $33.53. 508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

