STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.

STERIS Trading Up 1.4 %

STERIS stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. STERIS has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.25.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

