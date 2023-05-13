Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Up 15.0% in April

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 429,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

STRL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.65. 151,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.