Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Steven Madden Stock Performance
SHOO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,194. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.14.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Steven Madden Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
Further Reading
