Stifel Nicolaus Boosts agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $32.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:AGL opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. agilon health has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,811.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,743 shares of company stock worth $1,924,103. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in agilon health by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in agilon health by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in agilon health by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.