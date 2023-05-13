Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $13.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ARIS opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $523.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.53%. Research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 539,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,481 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 44,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.