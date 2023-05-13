Stifel Nicolaus Raises Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $205.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.68. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,918,000 after buying an additional 628,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,234,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 6.6% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

