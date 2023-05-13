StockNews.com Downgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $323.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.66. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 186.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 120,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.