StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSON. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.