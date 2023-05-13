StockNews.com Upgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,076 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after acquiring an additional 983,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after buying an additional 1,496,881 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.