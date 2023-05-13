STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0436 on Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. STP has a total market capitalization of $84.75 million and $5.38 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018512 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,745.50 or 1.00019502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04313094 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,451,188.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.