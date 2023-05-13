Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the April 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

About Streamline Health Solutions

Shares of STRM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 111,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

See Also

