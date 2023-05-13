Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.81 billion-$32.81 billion.

Subaru Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

