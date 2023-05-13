Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.81 billion-$32.81 billion.
Subaru Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Subaru stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.62.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
About Subaru
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.
