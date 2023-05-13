Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Arhaus accounts for about 1.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Arhaus worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arhaus Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARHS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arhaus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of ARHS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.53. 565,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,098. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $356.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

