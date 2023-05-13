SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.82

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 2613084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

SunPower Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SunPower by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SunPower by 17.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

