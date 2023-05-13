SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Volume Tops $13.42 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $203.17 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003274 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,671,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,212,556 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

