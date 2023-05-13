Susquehanna Cuts MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $12.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

MRC Global Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. MRC Global has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $726.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. MRC Global had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 455,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 393,266 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,231,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 472,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 142,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

