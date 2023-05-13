Susquehanna Cuts MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $12.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
MRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
MRC Global Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:MRC opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. MRC Global has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $726.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Insider Transactions at MRC Global
In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 455,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 393,266 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,231,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 472,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 142,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
