Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,173,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 3,777,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31,739.0 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SWDBF opened at $16.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $20.77.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

About Swedbank AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.