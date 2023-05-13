Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Short Interest Update

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 25.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 465,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter worth $87,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Symbotic from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

