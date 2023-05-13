Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Up 1.5%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 41,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 77,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

