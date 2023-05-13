Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) is Victory Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,911 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of Sysco worth $527,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

