Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells $14,658.90 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) VP Kristie Burns sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $14,658.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,562 shares in the company, valued at $681,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of TCMD opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.84 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,412.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 463,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 57,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCMD. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

