Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in April

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Talanx Stock Performance

Talanx stock remained flat at C$34.77 during midday trading on Friday. Talanx has a twelve month low of C$34.49 and a twelve month high of C$34.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.77.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

