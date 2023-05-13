Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,349,000 after purchasing an additional 538,326 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,093,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 421,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.05%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

