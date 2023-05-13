Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading 18.2% Higher

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) traded up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). 61,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 64,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

Tasty Trading Up 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.17.

Tasty Company Profile

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

