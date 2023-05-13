Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 31.1% in April

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taylor Devices by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taylor Devices by 73.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

TAYD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 4,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,336. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.66%.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.