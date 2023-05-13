Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:TMILF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Taylor Maritime Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.