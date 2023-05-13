Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

