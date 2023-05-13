Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

TNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 5.3 %

TNK opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.70. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.15.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

