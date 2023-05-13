Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

TEF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telefónica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 353,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

