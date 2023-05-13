Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CEO John B. Wood Purchases 200,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) CEO John B. Wood acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,603,015 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,693.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Telos Trading Up 0.5 %

TLS stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $156.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth $27,666,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Telos by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,501,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,643 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Telos by 600.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 805,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 690,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 5,358.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 666,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Telos by 433.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 662,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

